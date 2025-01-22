Republic Day 2025: Top 10 must-watch patriotic movies on January 26

Republic Day in India marks the adoption of the country’s constitution, and reflects the rich history and diverse culture of the country.
Cinema plays an important role in inculcating the spirit of patriotism and unity among people, and this is the perfect occasion to watch some movies celebrating this special day. This article offers some good movies offering unique perspectives on the nation's history, values, and the indomitable spirit of its people. ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025: Will India celebrate 75th or 76th Republic Day?
These movies also narrate the inspiring stories of freedom fighters, the resilience of ordinary citizens, and the valour of the armed forces.
Here are the top 10 movies to watch this Republic Day 2025.
1. Lagaan (2001)
This epic sports drama showcases the resilience of Indian villagers who challenge British colonial rulers to a cricket match to escape oppressive taxation. It’s a powerful tale of unity and determination, perfect for Republic Day.
Cast:
- Aamir Khan as Bhuvan
- Gracy Singh as Gauri
- Rachel Shelley as Elizabeth Russell
- Paul Blackthorne as Captain Andrew Russell
Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
2. Rang De Basanti (2006)
A group of carefree college friends is inspired by India's freedom struggle to fight corruption after a tragic loss. This iconic film weaves history and contemporary patriotism, making it a must-watch.
Cast:
- Aamir Khan as Daljit "DJ" Singh
- Siddharth as Karan Singhania
- Sharman Joshi as Sukhi Ram
- Soha Ali Khan as Sonia
Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
3. Border (1997)
Based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, this gripping war drama pays homage to the valour of Indian soldiers. It’s a stirring tribute to patriotism and bravery.
Cast:
- Sunny Deol as Major Kuldip Singh
- Sunil Shetty as Captain Bhairon Singh
- Akshaye Khanna as Lt. Dharamvir Singh
- Jackie Shroff as Wing Commander Andy Bajwa
Director: J.P. Dutta
4. Chak De! India (2007)
This inspirational sports drama follows a disgraced hockey player who redeems himself by coaching the Indian women’s hockey team to victory. It’s a tale of perseverance and national pride.
Cast:
- Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan
- Sagarika Ghatge as Preeti Sabarwal
- Chitrashi Rawat as Komal Chautala
- Vidya Malvade as Vidya Sharma
Director: Shimit Amin
5. Swades (2004)
A heartwarming story of an NRI who returns to India and connects with his roots, addressing rural development. It inspires viewers to contribute to the nation’s progress.
Cast:
- Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava
- Gayatri Joshi as Gita
- Kishori Ballal as Kaveri Amma
Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
6. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
This biographical drama portrays the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, capturing his relentless struggle against British rule. A compelling reminder of the sacrifices for India’s freedom.
Cast:
- Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh
- Sushant Singh as Sukhdev
- D. Santosh as Rajguru
- Amrita Rao as Mannewali
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
7. URI: The Surgical Strike (2019)
This action-packed film chronicles the Indian Army’s retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, showcasing their strategic brilliance and courage. It’s an adrenaline-pumping patriotic saga.
Cast:
- Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill
- Yami Gautam as Pallavi Sharma
- Paresh Rawal as Govind Bhardwaj
- Mohit Raina as Major Karan Kashyap
Director: Aditya Dhar
8. Raazi (2018)
A gripping spy thriller about an Indian woman who marries into a Pakistani military family to gather intelligence during the 1971 war. It’s a tale of sacrifice and loyalty.
Cast:
- Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan
- Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed
- Jaideep Ahlawat as Khalid Mir
- Rajit Kapur as Hidayat Khan
Director: Meghna Gulzar
9. Kesari (2019)
Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, this historical drama depicts 21 Sikh soldiers’ heroic stand against 10,000 Afghan invaders. It’s a tale of unmatched valor and sacrifice.
Cast:
- Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh
- Parineeti Chopra as Jeevani Kaur
- Mir Sarwar as Khan Masud
Director: Anurag Singh
10. Chittagong (2012)
This lesser-known gem narrates the Chittagong Uprising led by Masterda Surya Sen during British rule. It’s an inspiring tale of unsung heroes.
Cast:
- Manoj Bajpayee as Surya Sen
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Nirmal Sen
- Rajkummar Rao as Lokenath Bal
- Vega Tamotia as Pritilata Waddedar
Director: Bedabrata Pain