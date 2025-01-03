Business Standard

Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Check out the top 5 series and movies to binge on!

OTT releases this week: Check out the top 5 series and movies to binge on!

This week brings the release of several highly anticipated OTT series across various platforms. Here are the top 5 must-watch series to enjoy this weekend

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the new year unfolds, several OTT platforms are offering a diverse range of series to captivate their audiences. This week, viewers can look forward to an exciting selection of films and series from different genres, from suspenseful thrillers to thought-provoking documentaries. 

Top 5 OTT releases of this week

Here are five notable releases to add to your watchlist:

All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia directed All We Imagine As Light is a critically acclaimed film that explores the lives of three women who are directly connected and navigating personal and societal challenges. The movie delves into the themes of love, friendship, and resilience. 
 
 
The series is a Grand Prix award winner at the Cannes Film Festival featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles.
 
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 3, 2025

Missing You

This series is based on Harlan Coben's 2014 novel, which revolves around Detective Kat Donovan who uncovers dark secrets after discovering her estranged fiancé on a dating app. The series promises a gripping narrative filled with mystery and intrigue. 
 
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 1, 2025

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

This documentary tells the story of entrepreneur Bryan Johnson's quest to defy aging through unconventional methods. This series offers an insightful look into the lengths one might go to achieve longevity. 
 
Where to Watch: Netflix 
Release Date: January 1, 2025

The Black Swindler

This series is an adaptation of Japanese manga, which revolves around the lead character Kurosagi, who becomes a black swindler. After Kurosaki loses his family to a devastating scam, he decides to seek revenge and con other con artists. The series delves into themes of deception and revenge. 
 
Where to Watch: Netflix 
Release Date: January 1, 2025

Gunaah (Season 2)

Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Gunaah is a Hindi crime drama series coming back with its second season. It continues the tale of betrayal and revenge. The new season will feature some fresh characters and promises heightened suspense. 
 
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar 
Release Date: January 3, 2025. 

Topics : Entertainment OTT space OTT platforms Netflix India

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

