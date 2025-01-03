Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss Week 13: Eisha faces eviction, Sonu Sood likely to visit House

Bigg Boss Week 13: Eisha faces eviction, Sonu Sood likely to visit House

Bigg Boss Week 13 Eviction: Bigg Boss 18 is heading for the finale and multiple things are taking place inside the house. As per the latest voting trends, Eisha is expected to be eliminated

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bigg Boss Week 13 Eviction: This week a lot of drama happened within the house due to two reasons: nominations and family members of the contestants entering the house. 
 
Avinash Mishra's behaviour was questioned by Chahat Pandey’s mother and Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly. 
 
This week several contestants are being nominated, which include Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey.
 
Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar were saved from eviction as they completed the nomination task. Chum Darang was also saved as she is 'Time God,' sending all three directly to Week 14.
 

Bigg Boss Week 13 Nomiation for Eviction

According to bigg-boss-vote.com, Rajat Dalal got the highest votes (24,195), followed by Vivian Dsena (19,314). The third spot is grabbed by Shrutika Arjun (8,977). Chahat Pandey is currently in the fourth position with 6,070 votes and Kashish received 4,646 votes.

Also Read

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trend: Rajat leading the chart; Eisha, Avinash trailing

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 elimination: Sara Arfeen eliminated after fight with Karan?

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra eliminated, Shalini meets Salman

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18 voting trends week 11: How to save your favourite contestant?

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss season 18: Digvijay gets evicted, outraged fans demand his return

 
Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh are struggling with the least votes, 4,492 and 4,195, respectively. If the current trend continues, Eisha might get eliminated ahead of the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 18 Expected Eviction as Per Percentage (Week 13)

  • Rajat – 34%  (24,195 Votes)
  • Vivian – 27%   (19,314 Votes)
  • Shrutika – 12%  (8,977 Votes)
  • Chahat – 8%  (6,070 Votes)
  • Kashish – 6%  (4,646 Votes)
  • Avinash – 6%  (4,492 Votes)
  • Eisha – 6%  (4,195 Votes)
Total Votes: 71,889

Sonu Sood appears to promote Fateh

According to reports, this week Sonu Sood might appear for the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, to promote his upcoming movie Fateh. Apart from him, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will also appear as guests on the show for their upcoming movie Game Changer.  
 
The show will premiere on ColorsTV and can be live streamed on JioCinema.

More From This Section

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun's movie surpasses Baahubali 2

Paatal Lok season 2

Paatal Lok season 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathiram Chaudhary is back

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh's turban look from Dhurandhar leaked, netizens react

Golden Globe Awards 2024

82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards: When and where to watch? Check details

Modi, Narendra Modi, Diljit Dosanjh

PM Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh, calls the meeting 'a fantastic start to 2025'

Topics : Bigg Boss Salman Khan Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon