Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun's movie surpasses Baahubali 2

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun's movie surpasses Baahubali 2

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is inches away from minting Rs 1800 crore across the world. It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has outcompeted S.S. Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' at the global box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.
 
Pushpa 2 is inches away from entering the 1800 crore club, with its current earnings at Rs 1,799 crore across the world at the end of Day 29.
 
The domestic net collection of the movie is Rs 1,189.85 crore. It had a significant collection in its opening week when it minted 725.8 crore followed by Rs Rs 264.8 crore nett in its second week. The movie continued to dominate, collecting Rs 128.6 crore net in the third week as well.
 
 
The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 is the front-runner as the movie with Rs 778.4 crore net driving a substantial chunk of the overall revenue. The Telugu version minted Rs 331.81 crore net and the collective collection went to Rs Rs 79.64 crore net.
 
Pushpa 2 is based on a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood business and faces problems due to strict police curbs. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bhardwaj in key roles. 

Also Read

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing movie of 2024, soon to cross 1800 cr mark

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's arrest, 'Emergency' delay, more controversies that rocked 2024

ott service providers

Top OTT releases this week: From Squid Game to Doctors, check list here

PVR, cinemas, films, bollywood, theatres, multiplex, coronavirus

Theatre stampede case: Police warn action against misleading information

Baby John

Baby John advance booking day 1: Varun Dhawan movie earns over Rs 2 crore

Pushpa 1 worldwide collection

The first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021 and has actually set the stage for Pushpa 2. The first part minted Rs 350.0 crore worldwide despite the pandemic gloom. 
 
This film introduced the magnetic allure of Allu Arjun through Pushpa Raj who played a major role in paving his path in Indian cinema. This movie, Pushpa 2, exceeded all expectations and performed remarkably well.

Pushpa 2 competes with Mufasa

Pushpa 2 dominated the box office despite competition from Varun Dhawan's Baby John and Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Baby John struggled at the box office and managed to mint only Rs 36.40 crore nett after 9 days of its release in the domestic market. Mufasa: The Lion King competed to an extent that mined Rs 124.6 crore net in India.

More From This Section

Paatal Lok season 2

Paatal Lok season 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathiram Chaudhary is back

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh's turban look from Dhurandhar leaked, netizens react

Golden Globe Awards 2024

82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards: When and where to watch? Check details

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trend: Rajat leading the chart; Eisha, Avinash trailing

Modi, Narendra Modi, Diljit Dosanjh

PM Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh, calls the meeting 'a fantastic start to 2025'

Topics : movies Entertainment Indian Box Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon