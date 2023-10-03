close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Paris Fashion Week 2023: Aishwarya and niece, Navya Nanda, steal show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned the audience when she walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, organised by French cosmetic giant L'Oreal, alongside Kendal Jenner and Camila Cabello

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Olympics 2024 pushing Paris to confront crack cocaine use on city streets

Olympics 2024: 'There can't be a Russian flag in Paris' - France president

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does, says Rahul Gandhi in Paris

Preparation for Paris Olympics will start with UTT season 4: Sharath Kamal

The Paris Club: Here is all you need to know about the group of creditors

Fukrey 3 vs Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War box office Day 2 collection

Chandramukhi 2 releases today; check cast, showtime, and advance booking

WATCH: Animal's teaser unveiled; Ranbir Kapoor headlines violent drama

Fukrey 3 releases today, check advance booking, ticket price and showtimes

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' teaser released, movie is set to release on Diwali

Topics : fashion show Aishwarya Rai Paris

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon