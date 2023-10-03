Paris Fashion Week 2023: Aishwarya and niece, Navya Nanda, steal show

Also Read

Olympics 2024 pushing Paris to confront crack cocaine use on city streets

Olympics 2024: 'There can't be a Russian flag in Paris' - France president

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does, says Rahul Gandhi in Paris

Preparation for Paris Olympics will start with UTT season 4: Sharath Kamal

The Paris Club: Here is all you need to know about the group of creditors

Fukrey 3 vs Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War box office Day 2 collection

Chandramukhi 2 releases today; check cast, showtime, and advance booking

WATCH: Animal's teaser unveiled; Ranbir Kapoor headlines violent drama

Fukrey 3 releases today, check advance booking, ticket price and showtimes