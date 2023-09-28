close
Chandramukhi 2 releases today; check cast, showtime, and advance booking

A horror-comedy movie Chandramukhi 2 has been released in theatres today. The movie has sold more than 1 lakh advance tickets. The movie is directed by P. Vasu

Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 released today, September 28, 2023. It is a comedy horror movie, written and directed by P. Vasu. 

The movie is a sequel to the 2005 comedy-drama movie, Chandramukhi. That movie gained a huge fan following across the country, and that year, Chandramukhi was one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies. Most of its credit goes to Rajinikanth and Jyotika's awesome performances.

Chandramukhi 2: Story Overview

The story borrows from its prequel, Chandramukhi, which was a remake of Mohanlal and Shonan's "Manichithrathazhu." Radhika's daughter runs away with her husband and earns the family's wrath. As it is an intercaste marriage, Radhika wouldn't give her approval. Thereafter, in a car accident, her daughter and son-in-law died leaving behind two children. Pandian portrayed by Raghava Lawrence, took care of her.

Radhika's family then observes a series of accidents in their lives. A spiritual guru then asked them to visit their family deity and perform pooja. The movie then moves forward with how Radhika and her family form the story.

What is the cast of Chandramukhi 2?

Here is the star cast of Chandramukhi 2:
  • Raghava Lawrence as Pandian
  • Kangana Ranaut as Chandramukhi
  • Vadivelu as Murugesan
  • Raadhika Sarathkumar as Ranganayagi
  • Mahima Nambiar
  • Lakshmi Menon as Divya
  • Srushti Dange as Priya

What is the release date of Chandramukhi 2?

Chandramukhi 2 is expected to release today, September 28, 2023.

Chandramukhi 2: Advance booking

According to the Janbharat Times report, the movie has sold over Rs 1 lakh ticket price, which means it has collected around Rs 1.50 crore through advance booking.

Chandramukhi 2: Show time

Interested viewers can book Chandramukhi 2 tickets from Bookmyshow and watch the movie in their nearest theatres according to the availability of the slot.

About Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 is a Tamil comedy movie directed by P. Vasu. In the movie, Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence played the pivotal roles. The movie was officially announced in June 2022 and wrapped in mid-August 2023. The movie was produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Topics : Kangana Ranaut movies south india Bollywood

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

