close
Sensex (-0.80%)
65588.41 -530.28
Nifty (-0.85%)
19549.50 -166.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
5846.15 -14.75
Nifty Midcap (-0.94%)
40260.60 -380.20
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
44348.85 -239.45
Heatmap

Fukrey 3 releases today, check advance booking, ticket price and showtimes

The third instalment of the Hindi comedy movie Fukrey is released today. Where all Fukreys could be seen making the audience laugh with their witty dialogue

Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The third part of the comedy-drama movie Fukrey is finally released in theatres today, September 28, 2023. This is a rollercoaster ride of comedy, where Pulkit Samrat as Hunny and Varun Sharma as Choocha are back with their weird ideas with Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) and Laali (Manjot Singh). 

The first part of the Fukrey was released in 2013 when there was no social media, and still, the four Fukrey boys managed to convey their humorous story. Now 10 years later, they are again ready to make the audience laugh with over-the-top comedy. Fans are excited to watch the third instalment of Fukrey.

Fukrey 3: Story Overview

The Fukras are back with their humour. In this part, Choocha, Hunny, Laali, and Pandit Ji are planning to contest an election against the Bholi Panjaban portrayed by Richa Chaddha. The Fukrey 3 is full of razor-sharp and witty dialogues and again shows Choocha and Bholi Panjaban's chemistry.  

The Fukrey gang is involved in more trouble as they somehow get involved in a water theft scheme and are again stuck in a dangerous game of powerful people.

Fukrey 3: Advance Booking

Fukrey 3 has managed to perform fair enough in terms of advance booking and sold around 36,000 in top national chains. It is expected that the movie might collect around Rs 9 crore on the opening day making it the biggest opening of the franchise. 

Also Read: Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' teaser released, movie is set to release on Diwali

Fukrey 3: Ticket prices and show times

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan

SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days

Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' teaser released, movie is set to release on Diwali

Top 5 movies releasing today, check cast, where to watch, story, and more

'Tried everything': Here's why Trevor Noah cancelled his Bangalore show

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das in race of International Emmy Awards 2023

OTT release this week: Movies, series worth watching on streaming platforms

According to Pinkvilla, Fukrey 3 has been released in 2700 screens (approximately). The ticket price varies as per theatre and location. You can visit the bookmyshow official website to check the Fukrey 3 ticket price in your nearby cinema.

What is the release date of Fukrey 3?

Fukrey 3 has been released in theatres today, September 28, 2023.

What is the cast of Fukrey 3?

Here are the lead cast of Fukrey 3:
  • Pulkit Samrat as Hunny
  • Varun Sharma as Choochaa
  • Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai
  • Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban
  • Pankaj Tripathi as Panditji
  • Ali Fazal in a cameo role as Zafar

Who is the director of Fukrey 3?

The Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Who produced the Fukrey 3 movie?

The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 is a Hindi-comedy movie directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, which is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. This is the third instalment after Fukrey in 2013 and Fukrey's return in 2017. In the third part, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor could also be seen in cameo roles.

Topics : Comedy Hindi movies Entertainment fukrey review Bollywood

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon