Game Changer box office collection: Ram Charan film posts 186 crore opening

Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's much-anticipated film posts a stellar opening day with Rs 51 crore India collection. The film is directed by Shankar

Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Ram Charan kickstarted 2025 on a grand note with the release of his latest pan-India flick, Game Changer. Helmed by renowned filmmaker Shankar, Game Changer hit the screens worldwide on Friday. The film took the box office by storm with huge openings and super-positive reports.
 
Game Changer had a stellar opening, raking in a worldwide Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) of more than Rs. 186 crore on its first day, according to the makers. 
 
According to Sacnilk, the movie raked in Rs 51.25 crore in India on its opening day. The film, however, fell short of matching up to the earnings of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, which had made Rs 133 crore on opening day.
 
 
The movie’s success extended beyond the Telugu states to dominate the North Indian circuit and international markets. With this phenomenal start, Game Changer is set to maintain its momentum throughout the Sankranthi festive weekend. Ram Charan further consolidates his pan-India stardom with this blockbuster hit.

Game Changer India collections report: Day 1

According to reports, Game Changer earned Rs 42 crore in Telugu, Rs 2.1 crore in Tamil, and Rs 7 crore in Hindi. The movie raked in Rs 10 lakh in Kannada and Rs 3 lakh in Malayalam. The occupancy rate was reported to be impressive, with 51.32% occupancy for morning shows, 39.33% for afternoon shows, and 50.53% for evening shows of the Telugu version. The afternoon shows of the 4DX version of Hindi had an impressive 82% occupancy, according to The Indian Express. 

Game Changer is about the intense clash between a principled IAS officer and a corrupt politician. Ram Charan shines with a standout dual performance as the righteous IAS officer Ram Nandan and a dedicated social reformer Appanna. 
 
With the release coinciding with Sankrathi, Game Changer was expected to perform well, although it is to be seen how the film will perform over the weekend. This will also be the first big screen experience for the fans since the release of Pushpa: The Rule, which has been in theatres for over a month now. Game Changer is expected to take over its business.
 
Director Shankar makes a victorious comeback, presenting a visually captivating political drama. His grand vision is backed by producers Dil Raju and Sirish, who have mounted the film on a lavish scale under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios.
 
The cast of Game Changer, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Jayaram, received applause from the audience.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

