Friday, August 15, 2025 | 03:45 PM IST
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' earns over ₹150 crore at box office on opening day

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind projects such as Karthi's "Kaithi", Vijay's "Master" and "Leo", and Kamal Haasan's "Vikram", the film released in the theatres worldwide on Thursday

The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

"Coolie", featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has collected over ₹151 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day, emerging as the highest Tamil film ever to make the record.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind projects such as Karthi's "Kaithi", Vijay's "Master" and "Leo", and Kamal Haasan's "Vikram", the film released in the theatres worldwide on Thursday.

The makers shared the box office numbers on the X handle on Friday. The poster of the film had "Highest ever day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film 151 crore +. Superstar Rajinikanth, the record maker and the record breaker," written over it.

 

The caption of the post read, "#Coolie becomes the Highest ever Day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film with 151 Crores+. #Coolie in theatres worldwide."  The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

The star-studded cast also includes Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as antagonist and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a special appearance.

"Coolie" is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios.

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

