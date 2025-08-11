Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / War 2 advance booking: Hrithik, Jr NTR, Kiara's film sells over 67K tickets

War 2 advance booking: Hrithik, Jr NTR, Kiara's film sells over 67K tickets

The advance booking for 'War 2' opened recently and has been performing well so far. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the movie is set to release on 14 August 2025

War 2 poster

War 2 poster

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

War 2 advance booking: Ahead of Independence Day, Hrithik Roshan Jr. and NTR's action-packed film "War 2" will be released on August 14. Advance tickets went on sale on Sunday. The movie has already made over ₹4 crore from advance sales.
 
"War 2" by YRF is headed for a strong start at the Indian box office. Over 67,000 tickets for the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of the spy drama have already been sold since the early booking period opened. 

More on ‘War 2’ advance bookings

By 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, the advance booking amount had surpassed ₹4.24 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. The numbers include roughly 9000 Hindi shows (2D, IMAX, DOLBY, 4DX, and other formats), 100 Tamil shows, and 115 Telugu shows. Given that the movie also features well-known Telugu actor Jr. NTR, the Telugu shows are lower than anticipated, according to the trade tracker.
 
 
According to Sacnilk, the 2-hour and 53-minute Hindi version of War 2 would be shown on 5000 screens in India. Last week, War 2's foreign advance reservations began as well, although the reception was not particularly positive. According to trade sources, YRF is offering paid previews of the Hindi version on 900 US screens. Approximately 1,600 tickets had been sold by Sunday.

Also Read

Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Devgn's film sees a drop

Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara box office collection: Ahaan's debut crosses Rs 404 crore globally

Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Saiyaara Advance Bookings: Ahaan Panday's debut film set for huge opening

Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Ahaan's debut to reach 200 crore

Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara ignites box office, delivers high ROI with minimal hype

 
Aside from Hindi, the film will also be accessible in Telugu and Tamil. It will have a restricted distribution in the Southern belt, which includes Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Pondicherry. Bollywood Hungama reports that the most expensive spy movie in India, which was made on a 400 crore budget, is anticipated to be one of the year's biggest openers. 

About War 2

War 2 is the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and directed by Ayan Mukherji, returns Hrithik as Kabir, a rogue R&AW agent. This time, he has to deal with a new antagonist, Jr. NTR. Kiara Advani has replaced Vaani Kapoor as his love interest. In addition, Alia Bhatt, Shabir Ahluwalia, and Ashutosh Rana will also make special appearances. 
 
With a special video, YRF announced that advanced reservations were open on Sunday. The caption on Instagram says, “Are you ready to witness the CARNAGE in cinemas from August 14th? BOOK TICKETS NOW for #War2 and let us give you an experience to cherish for the rest of your lives. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil in theatres worldwide.”
 

More From This Section

Rajinikanth's Coolie

Rajinikanth is back! 'Coolie' bookings open, first shows to start at 5 am

Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot and when to watch in India

Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' teaser out

120 Bahadur teaser out: Farhan Akhtar roars as war hero Shaitan Singh Bhati

Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34 of jaundice-related problems

Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34 of jaundice-related complications

streaming services, cable operators, OTT users

Direct-to-OTT film releases lose sheen post-Covid; platforms shift strategypremium

Topics : Bollywood box office Indian Box Office Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon