Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie continues to struggle

The collections of Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur dipped further, coming down to just 3.5 crore on Day 4. The total collection is yet to touch 30 crore mark

Sam Bahadur 2023

Sam Bahadur 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Dellhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Despite a good story and strong performance, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur has failed to make a significant impact at the box office. The Meghna Gulzar directorial collected only Rs 3.50 crore on Day 4, reported industry tracker sacnilk. 

The key reason behind the low box office collection of Sam Bahadur is the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which has shattered several box office records and minted over Rs 240 crore after four days of its release. The two movies were released around the same time. 
On the other hand, Sam Bahadur touched the double-digit mark only once, i.e., on Sunday, when it garnered Rs 10.3 crore. The movie so far has collected 29.05 crore net in India after four days, reported sacnilk.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5

Sam Bahadur is expected to earn close to Rs 2 crore on day 5. This will become the lowest collection on any day so far. Despite getting a better review than the Animal movie, Sam Bahadur fails to attract an audience to theatres.

People are praising Vicky Kaushal for his strong acting who did his best again. According to sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 40.3 crore worldwide.

The movie is a tribute to Sam Manekshaw, a legendary Army General and India's first Field Marshal, who has an illustrious career shaping India's border. He served the Indian army for four decades and fought five wars that started with World War II.

What is the cast of Sam Bahadur?

Here's the list of stars in the Sam Bahadur
  • Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
  • Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw, Sam's wife
  • Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi
  • Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Aanjjan Srivastav as Yashwantrao Chavan
  • Edward Sonnenblick as Lord Mountbatten
  • Govind Namdev as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel
  • Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Yahya Khan

What is the release date of Sam Bahadur?

The movie was released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

About Sam Bahadur

The biographical war drama movie was directed by Meghna Gulzar who also wrote the story along with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 55 crore, and its runtime is 148 minutes.

Topics : Vicky Kaushal Indian Box Office Box office Hindi movies

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

