Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Animal Movie Collection Day 5: Animal continues its roar at the box office

Animal movie continues its magic at the box office and is likely to cross Rs 250 crore net in India. The movie has a run time of 201 minutes

Animal movie

Animal movie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ranbir Kapoor's most anticipated movie, Animal, is doing fabulous business at the box office, and despite a working day, the movie managed to collect over Rs 40 crore on Monday. The movie has shattered several records so far, and it is not showing any sign of stopping as of now.

The movie managed to mint over Rs 245 crore net in India so far and has collected over Rs 425 crore worldwide, reported industry tracker sacnilk. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5

As per sacnilk, the movie so far has collected Rs 11.63 crore and by the end of the day, it might cross the Rs 35 crore mark on day 5.

The advance booking for the fifth day is over 10 crore, which is enough to understand that the movie will have steady growth on Day 5. If things go as expected the movie will cross the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India and then it will become interesting to watch if the movie can maintain the streak in the coming days.

Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, which is a biographical drama movie and crushed it as it is evident that there is a huge gap between the collections of these two movies. 

The movie revolves around the toxic relationship of a father and son, and this is one of the longest movies made as well, with a runtime of 201 minutes.

Animal Day wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 63.8 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 66.27 Cr 
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 71.46 Cr 
Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 43.96 Cr
Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 11.63 Cr ** (till 3 pm)

About Animal

Ranbir's action-thriller movie was released in theatres worldwide on December 1, 2023. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandhana and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

The movie is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who made his screenwriting and directing debut with Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.

Also Read

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Animal OTT release: Ranbir movie to release with 30-minute extended version

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and England soccer great, dies at 86

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir's movie to cross 400 crore mark

Dunki trailer out: SRK-Hirani's comedy-drama all set to entertain audience

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer launched; movie release set for December 21

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir's movie to cross 400 crore mark

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky's movie again drops on Day 4

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 300-cr mark worldwide in three days


Topics : Ranbir Kapoor Indian Box Office Box office Bollywood box office

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon