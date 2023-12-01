Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's movie starts slow

One of the most anticipated movies based on the real life of Sam Manekshaw, the former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, was finally released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal is portrayed as Sam Bahadur and the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Despite competing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, it is expected that the movie might perform well at the box office. Although the movie has started slow, it might increase its collection over the weekend.

Sam Bahadur box office collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur is expected to collect Rs 6 crore on its opening day.

In Hindi, around 1,03,192 tickets have been sold in advance booking so far, resulting in a collection of ₹3.05 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Sacnilk predicted that Sam Bahadur may earn ₹6 crore in India net on its first day.

The industry tracker further revealed that around 1,03,192 tickets have been sold helping the movie to mint Rs 3.05 crore in advance.

In terms of state-wise distribution, the highest real occupancy rate for all the versions was observed in Delhi at 22 per cent, then Tamil Nadu at 20 per cent, Assam at 17 per cent, followed by Telangana and Kerala at 16 per cent each.





ALSO READ: Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office The gross earnings in states such as Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka stood out. Delhi collected over Rs 82.16 lakh gross, Maharashtra registered around Rs 74.72 lakh, and Karnataka collected over Rs 36.65 lakh. Gujarat and Telangana showed notable gross earnings, witnessing collections of around Rs 15.94 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh, respectively.

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is a Hindi-language biographical war drama movie based on the real-life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who also wrote the movie along with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. Ronnie Screwvala produced the movie under the banner of RSVP Movies. Sam Bahadur also stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.