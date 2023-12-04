Sensex (1.37%)
Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal movie is doing a whopping collection at the box office, surpassing Pathaan's three-day collection. The movie has also crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India

Animal teaser

Animal teaser

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
Animal took the box office by storm, and the movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office within just three days of its release. The movie minted Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day and Rs 66.27 crore on the second day. Animal achieved another milestone by collecting a whopping Rs 72.50 crore on day 3. 

The movie shattered several records at the box office, surpassing Pathaan’s three-day collection, and remains just short of Atlee Kumar’s SRK film Jawan.  Ranbir Kapoor's Animal became the second movie after Jawan to reach the 200 crore club just three days after its release.
Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3

The Animal has garnered Rs 72.50 crore on Day 3 in India, reported Industry tracker, Sacnilk. The website shows that there is an 8.5 per cent surge in daily box office collections, as compared to the previous day. This helped Ranbir's movie to cross the 200 crore mark net in India. The collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 202.57 crore just behind Jawan's Rs 206.06 crore, and surpassed Pathaan's 166.75 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Animal stands at over Rs 360 crore, reported the Indian Express.

It also failed to break Jawan's first Sunday collection, where the movie garnered Rs 80.1 crore. The box office battle has become interesting as the movie now eyes on surpassing Pathaan's 26.5 crore, Jawan's 32.92 crore and Gadar 2's 38.7 crore in the Monday test.

According to Sacnilk, the movie had 79.05 overall occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday. Most of the key contributors to the film's occupancy were Jaipur with 92.25 per cent, National Capital Region or NCR with 91.50 per cent, Pune with 88.25 per cent, Chandigarh with 87 per cent and Ahmedabad with 82.50 per cent and so on.

In Telugu and Tamil Shows, the movie logged 64.61 per cent and 24.31 per cent occupancy, respectively.

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's movie was released in theatres on December 1, 2023. Despite competing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, the movie roars at the box office.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandhana in key roles. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

