Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das in race of International Emmy Awards 2023

The International Emmy Awards 2023 has disclosed its nominees list with 56 candidates from 20 nations competing for awards in 14 categories. Among them, there are Indian actors like Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah, and Vir Das.

Jim Sarbh has been named for Best Performance by an Actor for his part in 'Rocket Boys', a SonyLIV web series. He is competing alongside Martin Freeman from the UK, Gustavo Bassani from Argentina and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.

Shefali Shah, for her role in Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' Season 2 is selected for Best Performance. She is in the running with Billie Flautist from the UK, Connie Nielsen from Denmark, and Karla Souza from Mexico.

Vir Das has got a nomination for his Netflix comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing'. He is sharing the category with El Encargado from Argentina, Le Flambeau from France and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

International Emmy Awards 2023: Star Statements

Sharing the news on Instagram, Shefali wrote, “OMGGGGG I still can’t believe it. Feel so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists.”

She further added, “This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show #DelhiCrime2. This is for all of us in #DelhiCrime”.

On the other hand, the 36-year-old shared on Instagram and recalled back to the day when he received the news and wrote, “I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the nom, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. ‘Do you feel lucky, punk?’ Yes,” he wrote. “I loved playing Dr. Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart. @pannuabhay @nikkhiladvani".

Later, Actor-comedian Vir Das after being nominated also shared his excitement and posted, “WHAT!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy, my second iEmmy nomination,” the 44-year-old comedian and actor wrote on Instagram. “To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am SO proud of you, and so grateful to @netflix_in for letting me tell my story. Off we go! #VirDasLanding @iemmys well…this is a weird full circle".

Emmy Awards 2023: Overview

• At the International Emmy World Television Festival in New York, the International Academy will host nominees from November 17-19.

• Movie producer Ekta Kapoor at the service will likewise be given the Directorate Award for her "trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape".

• The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala will announce the winners on Monday, November 2023.

Full list of nominees: International Emmy Awards 2023

1. Best Performance: Actor

• Jim Sarbh – Rocket Boys: Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd.) / Emmay Entertainment / Roy Kapur Films, India

• Gustavo Bassani – Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido: Oficina Burman (The Mediapro Studio) / Amazon, Argentina

• Martin Freeman – The Responder: Dancing Ledge Productions, U.K.

• Jonas Karlsson – Nattryttarna [Riding in Darkness]: Jarowskij, Sweden.

2. Best Performance: Actress

• Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime Season 2: SK Global Entertainment / Golden Karavan / Film Karavan, India

• Connie Nielsen – Drømmeren – Karen Blixen Bliver Til: Zentropa Episodes ApS / Viaplay / Belga / Stage 5, Denmark

• Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too: Bad Wolf, U.K.

• Karla Souza – La Caída [Dive]: Madam / Filmadora / Infity Hill / Amazon, Mexico.



3. Best Comedy

• Vir Das: Landing: Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science, India

• Derry Girls – Season 3: Hat Trick Productions, U.K.

• El Encargado [The Boss]: Star+ Original Productions / Pegsa, Argentina

• Le Flambeau – Season 2 [La Flamme]: Entre 2 & 4 / Making Prod, France.



4. Arts Programming

• Art Is Our Voice: NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation), Japan

• Music Under the Swastika, The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz: 3B-Produktion GmbH / Deutsche Welle, Germany.

• Buffy Sainte-Marie: Eagle Vision / White Pine Pictures, Canada.

• Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar: Prime Video / Filmadora, Mexico.

5. Drama Series

• The Devil’s Hour: Hartswood Films / Amazon, U.K.

• The Empress: Sommerhaus Serien GmbH, Germany

• Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Astory / KT Studio Genie, South Korea

• Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido: Oficina Burman (The Mediapro Studio) / Amazon, Argentina.