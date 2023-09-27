close
Sensex (0.24%)
66104.66 + 159.19
Nifty (0.59%)
19725.70 + 116.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.80%)
5860.25 + 46.55
Nifty Midcap (0.49%)
40667.80 + 197.70
Nifty Bank (0.38%)
44633.20 + 167.35
Heatmap

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Celebrities invited in reception

Many politicians and celebs from bollywood were in Udaipur to attend the royal wedding of the Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple organises Sufi night

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history

Here's how Neeraj Chopra achieved best fitness ahead of historic feat

Salman Khan unveils his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey

Animal teaser release update: Teaser to be released on Ranbir's birthday

Dunki vs Salaar: SRK and Prabhas will clash this Christmas, check updates

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller is set to roar

Udd Ja Nanhe Dil: Everything you need to know about Suniel Shetty movie

Topics : Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra Indian weddings

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon