Made In Heaven Season 2 releases early on Amazon Prime, check details here

The most awaited series of 2023, Made In Heaven 2 has been released a day before its scheduled date. The movie is currently premiering and streaming on Amazon Prime Video India. Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur are returning as Tara and Karan in Made In Heaven 2 after the success of Made In Heaven.

The Made In Heaven is directed by Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Neeraj Ghaywan. The majority of the cast remains the same with some new inclusion.

More about Made In Heaven Season 2





Arjun and Sobhita are in the key roles of Karan and Tara. They both are wedding planners, planning weddings with traditional twists and dealing with challenges within the team and personal lives. The twist is that their clients, who are about to get married also deal with complex relationships with their respective partners and themselves.

This season 2 introduces some new characters such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra. This season Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane Dias and Radhika Apte will be seen as brides.

The series has seven episodes that highlight the different versions of 'happily ever after' or 'not-so-happy' scenarios with the help of several wedding stories. The series is crafted so well to show different narratives in each episode and attach the common thread as to whether believing in love is truly worthwhile.

Where to watch Made In Heaven Season 2?

The Made In Heaven season 2 is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video India.

What is the release date of Made In Heaven Season 2?

What is the cast of Made In Heaven Season 2?

Here's the cast of Made In Heaven Season 2: