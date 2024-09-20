Business Standard
Squid Game teaser out: Seong Gi-hun returns into another survival game

The second season of the popular Squid Game features Seong Gi-hun again in the survival game. The Squid Game season 2 will be released on December 26

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

The makers of the popular North Korean series are returning with another season of Squid Game. The teaser was released on its YouTube channel on Friday, with the makers sharing a minute-long video. The teaser features Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-Jae, in the first part of the series. 

Squid Game's new teaser

Netflix shared a 59-second teaser on its YouTube channel that features tense Gi-hun, who has abandoned his plan to move to the US, with a gun in hand when a masked man approaches him. The teaser also depicts participants preparing for a new life-or-death game helping to gain massive cash prizes or suffer dire consequences. 
The video shows a person with a mask who says in Korean, "We are ready to start the game." Seong Gi-hun was also the contestant in the first Squid game as he wore his jacket with the tag '456'.

When will Squid Game Season 2 be released?

The Squid Game season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024.

About Squid Game 2

The popular Korean drama series, Squid Game, is returning with another season following his return to the ominous game renewed sense of purpose. Gi-hun abandons his plans to travel to the US as he dives back into the fray along with a new cohort of players vying for a staggering prize of 45.6 billion won.

The series is written, directed and produced by Hwang Dong-hyuk again. 

Apart from Lee Jung-jaw, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles. The second part will also feature some new faces like Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an. The series is produced by Firstman Studio and executive produced by Kim Ji-yeon.

The Korean drama series is one of the most-watched on Netflix with over 1.65 billion views within 28 days. The first part of the series was released on September 17, 2021.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

