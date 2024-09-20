The makers of the popular North Korean series are returning with another season of Squid Game. The teaser was released on its YouTube channel on Friday, with the makers sharing a minute-long video. The teaser features Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-Jae, in the first part of the series. Squid Game's new teaser Netflix shared a 59-second teaser on its YouTube channel that features tense Gi-hun, who has abandoned his plan to move to the US, with a gun in hand when a masked man approaches him. The teaser also depicts participants preparing for a new life-or-death game helping to gain massive cash prizes or suffer dire consequences. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The video shows a person with a mask who says in Korean, "We are ready to start the game." Seong Gi-hun was also the contestant in the first Squid game as he wore his jacket with the tag '456'.

Watch the teaser here:

When will Squid Game Season 2 be released?

The Squid Game season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024.

About Squid Game 2

The popular Korean drama series, Squid Game, is returning with another season following his return to the ominous game renewed sense of purpose. Gi-hun abandons his plans to travel to the US as he dives back into the fray along with a new cohort of players vying for a staggering prize of 45.6 billion won.

The series is written, directed and produced by Hwang Dong-hyuk again.

Apart from Lee Jung-jaw, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles. The second part will also feature some new faces like Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an. The series is produced by Firstman Studio and executive produced by Kim Ji-yeon.

The Korean drama series is one of the most-watched on Netflix with over 1.65 billion views within 28 days. The first part of the series was released on September 17, 2021.