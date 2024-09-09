Jigra teaser trailer out: Alia Bhatt fights to protect sibling Vedang Raina

Business Standard
Vasan Bala's directorial Jigra features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11, 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The Vasan Bala directorial narrates the story of a sister who crosses all the limits to protect her brother. 

The makers released the teaser trailer on September 8, 2024. Alia Bhatt also shared the teaser on her official Instagram account with a caption that reads, "Ek hazaaron mein… #JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT TOMORROW AT 11AM."
The 2-minute 49-second teaser trailer gives a glimpse of a strong bond between brother-sister and how Satya, portrayed by Alia, goes to great lengths to save her brother, portrayed by Raina. 

The teaser trailer is garnering positive responses from both audience and critics. The director Vasan Bala even called Alia Bhatt a ‘superstar’. 

Alia Bhatt shares several posters from the movie Jigra, where the actress could be seen against the backdrop of a dragon motif and Chinese lanterns wearing an oversized pin-striped shirt and baggy black pants facing the camera with an intense look. The caption of the viral post reads, “Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai! (There is strength... Truth has strength) JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH SEPTEMBER.” 

In another poster, the 31-year-old actress could be seen wearing a bomb jacket with weapons in her hands and standing with a distressed look. The side note of the poster mentions, “Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam (The story is too long and my brother has very little time). Jigra in cinemas 11th October.”

Jigra is Alia Bhatt's second production after Netflix' thriller-comedy Darlings. Alia is co-producing the project along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Apart from this, Alia will be featured next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, where the actress can be seen next to her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. 

Jigra, an intense-thriller movie is directed by Vasan Bala, who also co-written the movie along with Debashish Irengbam. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on October 11, 2024. 

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

