Kanguva's new poster is out; movie gets a new release date. Check Details

Siva's directorial Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive movie of the year, made with a budget of Rs 350 crore, which might be bigger than Singham, and several other big films. The shooting for the movie took place in seven different countries on multiple continents.

The technical department that worked on the action and cinematography of the movie was hired from Hollywood. The movie boasts that it is one of the biggest war sequences featuring over 10,000 people.

Apart from Suriya, the movie also features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist

Bobby Deol will play the role of Udhiran, an antagonist. Bobby Deol who is working with Suriya for the first time said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," reported news agency ANI. Suriya also shared his experience of working with the Animal star. ANI quoted Suriya as saying, "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger."

What is the release date of Kanguva?

The film was initially slated to release in theatres on October 10, however, the makers have revised the release date and now the movie will be released on November 14, 2024.

What is the budget of Kanguva?

The movie is made with a budget of Rs 350 crore.