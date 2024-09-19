British rock sensation 'Coldplay' confirms concert in Mumbai after 9 years

Business Standard
The British rock band 'Coldplay' is set to do a concert for the Indian audience in 2025. Mumbai will host a performance by Coldplay in 2025 as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The international rock band Coldplay is scheduled to do a special concert for the Indian audience in 2025. After 2016, this would be the band's first performance in India. The ticketing platform BookMyShow posted an update and a short teaser on their official Instagram handle on Wednesday night. 
The article features a motion picture of the Coldplay concert announcement in Mumbai. In 2025, Coldplay will take the stage as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. 
The ‘Coldplay’: About the band

British rock group Coldplay was founded in 1997. Few of the well known hit songs of Coldplay include 'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Viva la Vida', 'Hymn for the Weekend', 'Don't Panic, 'Adventure of a Lifetime', 'Something Just Like This', and 'In My Place'.

 
 
 
 

About the Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025

Over the past few years, Coldplay has toured Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Australia as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. Every concert is praised for the band's electrifying ability to engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds, as well as for its breathtaking visuals and tremendous energy.

Coldplay concert in Mumbai: Booking details 

The entertainment platform, BookMyShow Live has announced that Coldplay will play two shows in Mumbai, on January 18 and 19, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium. The upcoming weeks are expected to see the announcement of a mystery guest. The tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. IST on September 22.
Limited number of Infinity Tickets will also be made available by Coldplay on BookMyShow on November 22, 2024, at 12 PM IST. These tickets, which are only available in pairs and cost the local equivalent of €20 (INR 2000), are intended to increase accessibility to the concert. Each person may only purchase a maximum of two tickets. On the day of the performance, ticket pick-up at the box office will reveal the positions of the seats, which span the floor to the upper levels of the venue.

Coldplay concert in Mumbai 2025: Netizens reactions 

Fans were eager to share their excitement in the Instagram comment section as soon as the teaser was released. "In a sky full of stars, we’re shining yellow with Coldplay," one person said. "I'M GONNA SEE COLDPLAY AFTER 2016, MUMBAI. AGAIN! YASSSS!", another person wrote. "The only thing that can heal me now," said a third user. "Once again everything will be YELLOW," another user commented.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

