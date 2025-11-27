Stranger Things Season 5 India release: Know date, time, cast and more

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Stranger Things Season 5 out: The wait is finally over for Indian fans of Stranger Things. Netflix has begun the global rollout of the much-anticipated fifth and final season of the cult sci-fi thriller, with the first four episodes having dropped in India on November 26, 2025.
The wildly popular series, which fans have been waiting for since the dramatic ending of Season 4, has made a grand comeback with the new season. As part of a gradual worldwide release, viewers in India were able to stream the first volume starting at 6:30 am IST.
Following Netflix's announcement of the final schedule, the release date, time, and method for Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 Episodes 5-7 are now known. The three-part rollout confused fans as they awaited the release specifics. The timeline, streaming time, and how to stream the last episodes are all explained in this article.
Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 schedule
This explainer focuses on the release date, time, timetable, and how to watch Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 Episodes 5-7. The final season will be released in three parts, according to a Netflix announcement. There are 8 episodes in all for this season. November and December will see the release of these episodes.
Episodes 1-4 are covered in Part 1, which will be released on Wednesday, November 26. Episodes 5-7 are covered in Part 2, which will be released on Thursday, December 25. On Wednesday, December 31, the eighth and last episode will premiere. This implies that the season will take place throughout Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.
The release timing has also been announced by Netflix. On each release date, all episodes in all sections will be available at 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT. This is not the same as Netflix originals, which are often released at 3 AM EST.
Stranger Things Season 5 release time in India
Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 debuted in India on November 26 at 6:30 AM IST, coinciding with the US prime-time premiere, with Netflix forgoing its customary 12:30 PM IST drop this time.
Following that, on December 26, 2025, Part 2 will be released. It contains three significant chapters that bring the narrative very close to its dramatic climax. The last episode of the series will be available to stream on January 1.
Stranger Things Season 5 cast
• Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
• David Harbour as Hopper
• Winona Ryder as Joyce
• Finn Wolfhard as Mike
• Natalia Dyer as Nancy
• Charlie Heaton as Jonathan
• Joe Keery as Steve
• Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin
• Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas
• Noah Schnapp as Will
• Sadie Sink as Max
• Maya Hawke as Robin
• Brett Gelman as Murray
• Priah Ferguson as Erica
• Nell Fisher as Holly
• Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna
• Cara Buono as Karen
• Linda Hamilton as Dr Kay.
Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 plot
“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” reads the Netflix synopsis.
The synopsis further added, “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time".