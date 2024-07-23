Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Suriya 44: Filmmakers drop first look of actor as gangster on his birthday

The first look of Suriya in his upcoming film, tentatively titled "Suriya 44," has been released to celebrate the actor's birthday. The actors appears in a ferocious gangster avatar in promo

Suriya 44

Suriya 44

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suriya and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj collaborate for the first time on 'Suriya 44'. The actor-director duo sharing the first look video on social media shortly after filming began in Port Blair grabbed the attention of viewers in the action drama. 
Now, to celebrate Suriya's 49th birthday, the producers have released a special birthday teaser that features the actor featured as a gangster in “Suriya 44.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The new promo shows Suriya, a gangster who is portrayed as "The One," as his army of thugs follow him. Pooja Hegde is also in the upcoming action movie.

 

Suriya 44: Teaser talk 

Makers of the Suriya 44 shared a video on July 23, which started with the subtitle "somewhere in the sea," trailed by scenes of thugs standing on one or the other side marked with "Royal Estate." 

More From This Section

Tishaa Kumar death: Krishan, Tanya break down at daughter's funeral

House of the Dragon Season 2: King Viserys I returns for a special scene

Diljit Dosanjh accused of not paying desi dancers during Dil-Luminati tour

Theatrical and OTT releases of this week; top movies, series to watch

Russo Brothers to direct next Avengers films, Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars

The message on the video further read, "A love, a laughter, a war... awaits for... the one," with Suriya rising up out of the backdrop. The national award-winning actor then arises on the screen with a cigarette in his mouth wielding a gun.
The actor's birthday message is shown in an animated close-up shot at the end of the video. "An unveiling maverick, ready to conquer. Join the frenzy for #LoveLaughterWar and beyond! Happy Birthday THE ONE. #HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDTheOneSuriya. Wishes from team #Suriya44," the makers wrote in a unique style birthday teaser.

Suriya 44: More about the film 

In June, the makers of Suriya 44 announced a video to declare the beginning of shooting, sharing Suriya's retro look. In the film, Suriya plays a gangster and Pooja Hegde stars opposite him, while Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George will also be found in key roles. Pooja had posted a picture earlier in July as she finished the first schedule for Suriya 44 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for nearly a month.

Netizen's reactions to Suriya 44 promo

One fan tweeted, "Blockbuster loading (fire emojis)". Another wrote sharing a screenshot of Suriya from the video, "This one frame >> Vijay, Ajith's whole career. RT if you agree." Another fan also said, "Wow, biggest Kollywood blockbuster. Can't wait for this film." Several fans wished Suriya on his birthday and dropped their love with fire emojis.
2D Entertainment, the makers of the movie also tweeted the new promo and stated, “An unveiling maverick, ready to conquer. Join the frenzy for Love Laughter War and beyond! Happy Birthday THE ONE... wishes from team Suriya 44.”

Who is Suriya?

Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, is an Indian actor and film producer who primarily works in Tamil cinema. He is also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

Also Read

Aavesham OTT release: Where to watch Fahadh Faasil's movie online?

Aranmanai 4 box office collection Day 4: Movie to earn 20 crore in 4 days

More than 157 million Indians bought 943 million movie tickets in 2023

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie earnings continue to fall

Budget 2024 abolishes angel tax on startups for all classes of investors

Topics : tamil film industry Indian film industry Tamil film lovers Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon