Russo Brothers to direct next Avengers films, Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars

Anthony and Joe Russo, also known as the Russo Brothers, are reportedly in talks with the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct the next two "Avengers" films. Sources quoted by The Hollywood Reporter said that the duo who have directed four of Marvel Studios' greatest and best reviewed films are in early talks to manage the fifth and sixth movies in the hit franchise. Numerous names were in the fray, including "Deadpool and Wolverine" director Shawn Levy, who was offered the gig, as per insiders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Russo Brothers to direct next Avengers films: Insights The Russos, who launched to big-screen film post leaving a mark for themselves through television comedies "Arrested Development" and "Community", began their Marvel career in 2014 with "Captain America: The Winter Soldier". They went on to direct "Captain America: Civil War" and two phase defining superhero movies "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Over the recent five years, the producer changed gears to back projects through their AGBO banner, whose credits incorporate best picture Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and joint efforts with streamers "Citadel" series and "Extraction" films with Amazon and Netflix, respectively.

Russo Brothers for next Avengers films: Overview

They have directed "Cherry" for Apple and "The Gray Man" at Netflix for OTT, which is additionally backing their upcoming film "The Electric State". The fifth "Avengers" film was named "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and was to star Jonathan Majors' as time-traveling villain Kang. The studio severed ties with the actor, after Majors’ conviction in an attack and harassment case.

The project had experienced a hit even before the decision was out in Majors case when Destin Daniel Cretton left the project as director. The feature is supposed to get another name and possibly a new direction. It is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026. The 6th Avengers movie is "Secret Wars", which is set to release on May 7, 2027.