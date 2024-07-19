Diljit Dosanjh accused of not paying desi dancers during Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit Dosanjh is already a global sensation, and the singer is receiving a lot of love from the desi community across the world with his arenas all sold out in the USA and Canada. However, some allegations have surfaced claiming the star singer failed to pay the background dancers of his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour.

LA-based entrepreneur Rajat Batta, who also owns a few dance institutes, levelled allegations of not paying background dancers during his international tour. Batta shared the comments on his social media account, saying that while the community feels proud of Diljit's achievements, it was disheartening to see him not paying the background dancers any remuneration. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What did Rajat Rocky Batta write in his post?

Rajat Rocky Batta, RRB Dance Company and also a choreographer based in Los Angeles, is making allegations against Diljit Dosanjh for non-payment of remuneration to the background dancers. Rocky wrote that all the desi dancers were expected to perform free for Diljit's tour and they were not paid. He raised his concern about the dancers and said that he was very happy with Diljit's success. He wrote that the dancers should be made a part of the production budget and they should have been paid.

He mentioned in his post that he is "deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry. All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit’s Diluminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free.”

“It’s really disappointing to see an artist of this calibre cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continue to attribute to that culture. Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget,” he added.

Read the post here:

Diljit's Bhangra team reacts

Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team responded to Batta's post; he said that performing next to Diljith and showcasing Punjabi culture is a priceless opportunity.

The caption of the team's post reads, "This post speaks from our hearts, representing only our voices and our journey. Performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh was a priceless opportunity that allowed us to showcase our Punjabi culture on a global stage. Our dedication to Bhangra and our cultural heritage is fueled by a profound respect for our ancestors. We stand united in our decision to perform, made with full awareness and acceptance. While we appreciate the concern, we do not wish to be represented by the voices who don’t understand our relationship, our motivations, sacrifices, and the immense value we place on such experiences,"

Read the post here

Diljith Dosanjh was last seen in a Punjabi movie 'Jatt and Juliet 3'. He also made headlines with the 'Crew' and 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Diljith would next be seen in Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2, along with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are the other two leads in this film.