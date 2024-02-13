Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie earnings continue to fall

Aishwarya Rajinikanth-directed Lal Salaam movie received mixed reactions from fans and critics. The movie hit theatres on February 9, 2024

Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam performed decently at the box office. The movie also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in key roles. However, Rajinikanth is in a cameo role. The movie was released in theatres on February 9 and collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day. The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 11.19 crore. 

The sports drama movie's stats are declining continuously. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed-movie collected Rs 1.13 crore on Monday. Lal Salam was released in theatres with great expectations and managed to garner mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lal Salaam Box office collection day 5

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie so far has minted less than a crore as of now on day 5. There isn't much chance that the number will improve in the coming days.

Lal Salaam collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day which is the highest single-day collection, the number since then declined continuously. On the second day (Saturday), the movie collected only Rs 3.25 crore. The number further dropped with the movie collecting only Rs 3.15 crore on Day 3 (Sunday).

The movie witnessed a significant drop of 60.63 per cent on Day 4 and minted Rs 1.24 crore (rough data) only.

The total net collection of Lal Salaam currently stands at Rs 11.19 crore, while the movie minted Rs 15.1 crore worldwide.

Lal Salaam Day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.55 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.25 Cr 
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.15 Cr 
Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 1.24 Cr 
Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 0.57 Cr (expected)
Total ₹ 11.76 Cr

About Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is a Tamil language sports-action movie released in theatres on February 9, 2024. The movie is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and it is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Also Read

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Dunki Day 1 box office collection: SRK movie expected to perform well

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya may report drop in collections on Day 5

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4 crosses 50 cr

Actor Mithun Chakraborty admitted to Kolkata hospital after chest pain

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Mahesh Babu's movie to release on Netflix

Article 370 trailer out, Yami looks stunning, Arun Govil portrays PM Modi


Apart from Rajinikanth’s cameo, the movie also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, and K. S. Ravikumar in pivotal roles. The music of the movie was composed by A. R. Rahman.
Topics : Rajinikanth Rajinikanth movies Indian Box Office Box office tamil film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon