Aranmanai 4 box office collection Day 4: Movie to earn 20 crore in 4 days

Aranmanai 4 is a horror-comedy drama movie released in theatres on May 3 after several delays. The Tamil movie features Tamannaah Bhatia in a pivotal role and has minted Rs 18.80 crore after three days of its release.

Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie also features Sundar C, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap and many others in key roles.

This is the fourth instalment of the movie. The first three parts were also directed by Sunday C and the previous three parts were released in 2014, 2016 and 2021, respectively. Sundar also acted in all four parts of the movie.

Hansika Motwani played a key role in the first two parts, followed by Raashii Khanna, who played a key role in the third part.

Aranmanai 4 box office collection Day 4

As per early trends, the movie collection is expected to observe a dip as compared to its day 3 collection, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

As per Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 4.65 crore on its opening day, the stats surged on the second day and it minted Rs 6.65 crore. The number peaked on Sunday, i.e., Day 3, when it collected Rs 7.85 crore.





ALSO READ: May 2024 OTT releases: Heeramandi to Crew; this month's top releases The net collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 19.15 crore in India, and the worldwide collection stands at Rs 22 crore.

Day Wise collection of Aranmanai 4

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 4.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 6.65 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 7.85 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 1.02 Cr (as of now)

Total ₹ 20.17 Cr

About Aranmanai 4

Aranmanai 4 is a 2024 Indian Tamil-language comedy horror movie co-written by director Sundar C Venkatt Ragavan and S.B. Ramadass. It is produced by Khushbu Sundar's Avni Cinemax and A. C. S. Arun Kumar's Benzz Media (P) Ltd. The movie was released in theatres on May 3, 2024, and it garnered mixed reactions from the critics, however, audience reactions were more in favour. Its running time is around 147 minutes.