Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Thug Life OTT release: When & where to watch Kamal Haasan's film online?

Thug Life OTT release: When & where to watch Kamal Haasan's film online?

Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' is now streaming on OTT. The film had released in theatres on June 5 and due to its underwhelming performance in theatres, makers decided to have an early online release

Thug Life OTT release

Thug Life OTT release

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Superstar Kamal Haasan and iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam returned to the big screen together after 36 years with Thug Life. Despite the buzz, the film underperformed in theatres. But it’s not the end of the road — Thug Life is now headed to OTT, where it hopes to find a new audience and redemption.
 
There was considerable buzz surrounding Thug Life ahead of its release, but the film soon found itself mired in a Kannada-Telugu language controversy that overshadowed its momentum. Despite the star power of Kamal Haasan and heavy promotions, the film failed to connect with audiences. It opened to largely negative reviews and struggled to make a mark at the box office.
 

Thug Life OTT Release: When & where to watch online?

    • Release date- July 3, 2025
    • Release platform- Netflix
    • Language availability- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders K'taka to take action against disrupters of 'Thug Life' release

Thug Life box office collection day 8

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Thug Life box office collection day 7

Thug Life collections Day 7: Kamal Haasan's film struggles at box office

Kamal Haasans' Thug Life 2025

Thug Life box office day 5: Kamal Haasan's film struggles post-weekend

Kamal Haasan

We will learn without imposition: Kamal Haasan on three-language policy

'Thug Life' box office collections

Made on a massive budget of ₹200 crore, Thug Life managed to collect only ₹48 crore at the Indian box office. Its global earnings stood at ₹97.25 crore, falling far short of expectations. As a result, the film has turned out to be a commercial disappointment, leaving the producers in significant loss.  ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to get Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Thug Life: Plot and Cast 

"Thug Life" is based on the life of Shakthivel, a deadly underworld don who raises an orphan son named Amaran in a world filled with crime and power battles. A severe rift between Shakthivel and Amara results from the family's growing betrayal over the years. Amaran betrays his mentor by using lies and scheming. The film's plot centers on loyalty and retaliation. 
 
The movie is produced by Red Giant Movies, Madras Talkies, and Raj Kamal Films International, while AR Rahman composed its music. The cast includes:
 
    • Kamal Haasan, 
    • Abhirami, 
    • Joju George, 
    • Ashok Selvan, 
    • TSR,
    • Trisha and several other actors have played important roles in the film. 
 

More From This Section

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to get Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

Indian OTT platforms continue to expand, but on smaller scale with low risk

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

Sitaare Zameen Par crosses 130 cr at box office, set for tough weekend test

Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan becomes India's most expensive film ever at ₹835 cr

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer leaked online

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer leaked, Tom Holland steals the show

Topics : Kamal Hassan Dubbed South Indian films Indian Box Office OTT platforms Netflix India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon