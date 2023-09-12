UAE's Etihad Airways names actress Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Also Read Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: No guarantee Rahul could be fit later says Kaif Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report ODI World Cup 2023: Kaif bats for Samson's inclusion in India's squad IND vs WI: Don't judge India on basis of just two losses - Mohammad Kaif Google's search dominance challenged in biggest antitrust trial in decades Private equity platform Xponentia raises Rs 1,000 crore in new fund Apple kicks off iPhone 15 event with new cables, better cameras expected Bain Capital slashes stake in L&T Finance Holdings by more than half Riding on fresh demand, Hyundai Motor sees around 9% growth in FY24

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday said it has signed Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador.This is the second time in more than a decade the Gulf-based airline has collaborated with the Bollywood star. As the brand ambassador for Etihad, Katrina will be featured in a series of creative and engaging campaign videos, the airline said in a statement.Her partnership with the airline bolsters its foothold in the Indian market further solidifying Etihad and aligns with the airline's strategy for sustained growth in India, it said.The United Aran Emirates' national airline currently flies from eight Indian cities."We welcome Katrina Kaif to the Etihad Airways family as our brand ambassador.Our partnership with Katrina is far from ordinary," said Amina Taher, Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways."I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections.I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey," Kaif said.The new partnership builds on Katrina's collaboration with Etihad in 2010, when she was featured as a discerning traveler showcasing Etihad's travel experience, Etihad said.Returning to partner again, Katrina and Etihad are showcasing Etihad's strengthening relationship with Indian communities both domestically and in significant global markets such as the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, the airline said.