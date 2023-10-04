Thalaivar 170 movie cast revealed; Rajinikanth, Bachchan are part of it

Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar171' with Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced
How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble
Actor Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya on August 20, meet UP CM Adityanath
Amitabh Bachchan is biggest brand ambassador for India: US Congressman
Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote
Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan collaborating for Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947
Nitesh Tiwari to shoot Ramayana, starring Ranbir, Yash and Sai Pallavi
First look of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Tejas' is out, netizens divided
Paris Fashion Week 2023: Aishwarya and niece, Navya Nanda, steal show
Fukrey 3 vs Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War box office Day 2 collection