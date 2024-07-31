Business Standard
Top 5 OTT releases of this week: Modern Masters to Batman, check list below

Get ready for another power-packed week as many high-octane OTT shows and movies are about to hit different platforms. Check out the top releases of this week

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Every week, hundreds of OTT movies are released on different platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Jio Cinema, etc. These platforms allow you to watch top-quality movies or series from across the world. If you are someone who loves to watch movies or series on small screens, i,e., your mobile, laptop or television, then your search ends here. Check out the top 5 OTT releases of this week.

Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli 
Modern Masters is a biographical documentary that delves into the illustrious career of the visionary filmmaker who hasn't given a single flop in his career and is known for groundbreaking work like Baahubali and RRR. SS Rajamouli had a humble beginning in the movie industry and this documentary features exclusive facts from industry legends like James Cameron and Joe Russo. It also shares some behind-the-scenes from his innovative filmmaking process. 
Release Date: August 2
Where to Watch: Netflix

Borderless Fog

The upcoming thriller movie Borderless Fog follows a big-city detective confronting a ghost from the past while investigating a series of murders along the Indonesia-Malaysia border. Sanja (Putri Marino) delves deeper into the case, and must confront haunting spectres from her past, which impacts her investigation revealing dark and long-buried secrets of society. Her longing for justice compels her to navigate a labyrinth of deceit and danger challenging her both professionally and personally. The film also stars Yoga Pratama, Lukman Sardi, Yudi Ahmad Tajudin, Yusuf Mahardika, Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin, Kiki Narendra, Siti Fauziah and Sita Nursanti.
Release Date: August 1
Where to Watch: Netflix

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie 
Another thrilling addition to the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants is set to release soon. The story begins with Bikini Bottom and its residents being mysteriously scooped out of the ocean by the B.O.O.T.S. Marine Biology Lab, an evil organisation led by a villainous CEO. In this series, Sandy Cheeks joins the team of SpongeBob SquarePants to rescue the underwater home. The mission begins with Sandy's home state of Texas connecting family and gathering the courage to confront a nefarious plot threatening Bikini Bottom.
Release Date: August 2
Where to Watch: Netflix

Sleeping Dogs
Sleeping Dogs is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovi's novel The Book of Mirrors; it is a crime thriller diving into the mind of a retired detective battling Alzheimer’s. The movie features Russell Crowe as Roy Freeman, a detective whose fractured memory forces him to investigate the decade-old murder case. The journey to piece together the past reveals chilling secrets and forgotten connections, challenging him to differentiate reality and his fragmented recollections.
Release Date: August 2
Where to Watch: Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader
It is an upcoming animated drama movie that narrates the story of a wealthy philanthropist Bruce Way who protects innocent citizens of Gotham City from criminals after a family tragedy. Waysne's transformation into Batman leads to dangerous consequences for him and people around him.
Release Date: August 1
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

