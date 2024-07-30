Shah Rukh Khan to fly to US for eye surgery after Mumbai treatment 'fails'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is scheduled to fly to the US to seek medical treatment for his eye problem.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, King Khan needs medical treatment for his eye-related issues, consequently, he will soon fly out of the country.

Reports also claimed that SRK visited the hospital in Mumbai on July 29, Monday, for eye treatment, but his treatment “didn't go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage,” the portal quoted a source as saying.

So far, there is no update about the nature of Shah Rukh Khan's eye ailment.

SRK suffered heatstroke in May

Earlier in May, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly hospitalised in Ahmedabad's KD Hospital as the actor suffered a heatstroke during an IPL match. He was admitted to the hospital due to dehydration. His close friend and former co-star Juhi Chawla and her husband had also visited the star at the Hospital.

SRK's recent movies

Shah Rukh Khan made a significant return to Bollywood last month as gave three hit movies back to back, i.e., Pathaan, Jawan and Raj Kumar Hirani directorial Dunki. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the Dunki movie also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in the viral roles. All three SRK movies garnered positive responses from the audiences. All these three movies became the three biggest hits of SRK's career.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movies

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan might next be seen in a movie titled 'King'. Recently, when SRK shared a video congratulating Santosh Sivan for receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans spotted the King movie script on SRK's table. The King movie is expected to feature Abhishek Bachchan as well. SRK and Abishek earlier worked together in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year.