Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: When and where to watch this Tamil thriller?

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: When and where to watch this Tamil thriller?

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi is an action thriller about a married couple facing challenges. It didn't perform well at the box office but will soon be on OTT offering fans a second chance to watch

Vidaamuyarchi 2025

Vidaamuyarchi 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release Date: Vidaamuyarchi, the much-awaited film starring Ajith Kumar, did not live up to the initial excitement and anticipation surrounding its release and did not do well at the box office. Despite a strong beginning, the movie's box office collection eventually declined, resulting in a comparatively bad box office earning. 
 
The movie's filmmakers have now revealed that it will be available for digital release on the OTT platform. It will be interesting to see whether Vidaamuyarchi strikes a chord with the viewers on the digital platform, where films frequently have another opportunity to attract fans. The movie generated a lot of excitement among viewers and fans, which resulted in a great opening but failed to sustain viewers' enthusiasm.
 

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: When and where to watch?

Fans may now watch Vidaamuyarchi from the comfort of their homes thanks to Netflix's digital streaming rights. The wait should not be too long because the movie is reportedly scheduled to debut on Netflix on March 28.
 
Apart from Netflix, important partnerships have been established for Vidaamuyarchi's post-theatrical distribution. The satellite rights have been purchased by Sun TV, guaranteeing a spectacular television premiere debut that is probably going to draw a huge audience. The movie will debut on Sun TV on April 14, which is also Tamil New Year celebrations, according to a Jagran report, making the occasion even more memorable for fans.
 
To reach a bigger audience in various areas, Vidaamuyarchi will be accessible on Netflix in many languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Vidaamuyarchi: About the film 

The movie was inspired by the 1997 American thriller, ‘Breakdown’. The main characters of Vidaamuyarchi are Arjun and Kayal, a married couple who are having marital problems and are considering getting a divorce after years of drifting apart. They decide to go on one final journey together before formally ending their relationship.
 
They meet truck drivers Deepika and Rakshith when their vehicle breaks down in the isolated Azerbaijani desert during their trip. While Arjun stays to fix the car, Deepika offers to go with Kayal to a nearby cafe. However, Kayal is not present at the cafe when Arjun gets there. The narrative then focuses on his desperate attempt to solve the mystery behind her disappearance.

Vidaamuyarchi 2025: Cast and crew

Vidaamuyarchi was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, under the Lyca Productions label. Subaskaran Allirajah is the film's producer. The film features Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arav.
 
Om Prakash is in charge of the cinematography, and N. B. Srikanth is in charge of the editing. The talented Anirudh Ravichander wrote the music for the movie.
 

