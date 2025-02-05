Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / South Indian actress Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai due to health issues

South Indian actress Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai due to health issues

After a prolonged illness, veteran South Indian actress Pushpalatha died on 5 February in Chennai at the age of 87. She appeared in more than 100 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films

South Indian Actress, Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai

South Indian Actress, Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a prolonged illness, renowned South Indian actress Pushpalatha died in Chennai on Wednesday, shocking the cinema industry. She was 87 years old. The actress has appeared in more than 100 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films during her more than 50-year career. 
 
Several celebrities expressed their condolences upon hearing of her passing and described it “as a great loss” for the South film industry.

Who was Pushpalatha?

She marked her entry into Tamil film industry in 1958 with Senkkottai Singam, her first film. Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair's Nurse, her first Malayalam film, was released in 1969. Her roles in well-known films like Sarada, Paar Magaley Paar, Naanum Oru Penn, Yarukku Sontham, Thaaye Unakkaga, Karpooram, Jeevanaamsam, Simla Special, Dharisanam, Kalyanaraman, Sakalakala Vallavan, and Puthu Vellam helped her become well-known throughout her career.
 
She appeared on screen alongside such iconic actors as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan, and M.G. Ramachandran. Her performances in Kamal Haasan's Kalyanaraman and Sakalakala Vallavan, as well as Rajinikanth's Naan Adimai Illai, are among her most remembered roles. 
 
In addition to her career as an actor, Pushpalatha was a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and producer of two films. She further presented her public image in 1964 when she was chosen to appear in Lux soap commercials.
 

 

 

More From This Section

The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: Marvel dismisses rumours of using AI in poster creation

2025 Retro special on Valentine week

Silsila, Chandni and more to re-release in theatres this Valentine's Week

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran concert: Chennai traffic police issues advisory on diversions

Ed Sheeran with music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the Chennai concert 2025

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: How to book tickets online, prices and more?

Chandrika Tandon

From Boardroom buzz to global chants: Chandrika Tandon's Grammy journey

Topics : Dubbed South Indian films tamil film industry film industry Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result Time2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon