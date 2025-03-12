Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 07:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 13 terrorists killed, 80 passengers rescued in Pakistan train attack

13 terrorists killed, 80 passengers rescued in Pakistan train attack

The Jaffar Express, carrying approximately 500 passengers in nine bogies, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed men intercepted it in a tunnel

pakistan Flag

The rescue operation is underway | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 13 terrorists were killed and 80 passengers rescued by security forces after suspected Baloch militants hijacked a train in a tunnel in Pakistan's restive Balochistan's province on Tuesday, security officials said.

The Jaffar Express, carrying approximately 500 passengers in nine bogies, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed men intercepted it in a tunnel near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri on Tuesday morning.

Security officials said so far they have killed 13 terrorists and rescued 80 passengers.

The rescue operation is underway, they said.

Earlier, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said, The security forces have managed to rescue 80 passengers -- 43 men, 26 women and 11 children -- from a bogie."  However, around 400 passengers remained on the train, still trapped inside the tunnel as security forces engaged in a gun battle with the militants, he said.

 

Rind said rescue teams have been dispatched amid reports of intense firing at the Peshawar-bound passenger train.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US resumes military aid as Ukraine says it is open to 30-day ceasefire

PremiumIndia, Mauritius look to reboot ties with a maritime security deal

India, Mauritius look to reboot ties with a maritime security deal

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

Top global intelligence czars to meet in India for crucial talks on Mar 16

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar

Mirwaiz Farooq condemns ban on J-K groups, says truth won't be silenced

PM Modi confered with Mauritius higest civilian award on his visit to island nation

PM Modi receives Mauritius's highest honour, first Indian to get award

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan government Pakistan army Pakistani terrorism Balochistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayPakistan Train HijackTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon