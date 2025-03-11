Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan's top diplomat denied entry into US, deported over visa issues

Pakistan's top diplomat denied entry into US, deported over visa issues

KK Ahsan Wagan, Pakistan's envoy to Turkmenistan, was traveling to Los Angeles for a vacation when US immigration authorities stopped him at the airport

KK Ahsan Wagan, pakistan

Pakistan's envoy to Turkmenistan KK Ahsan Wagan (Photo: X/@PakinOman)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's envoy to Turkmenistan was denied entry into the United States and sent back from Los Angeles, despite holding a valid visa and complete travel documents. Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan was travelling to Los Angeles for a vacation when US immigration authorities stopped him at the airport, according to a report by The News.
 
The report, citing sources, stated that Wagan’s deportation was linked to "controversial visa references" detected by the US immigration system. Officials subsequently required him to return to his previous port of departure, raising questions about diplomatic procedures and the reasoning behind the action. However, US authorities have not disclosed specific concerns leading to the decision.
 
 
“Ambassador K K Wagan was deported from the US. He had an immigration objection which led to his deportation,” the report cited a senior Foreign Ministry official as saying.  
 
Wagan has held multiple key positions in Pakistan’s foreign service. His past assignments include serving as second secretary at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu, deputy consul general in Los Angeles, deputy head of mission and later ambassador in Muscat, Oman, as well as minister/charge d’affaires in Niamey, Niger. He has also overseen consular affairs and crisis management at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.
 
Given the gravity of the situation, the report claimed that he may be called back to Islamabad for an explanation.

Also Read

Mufti Shah Mir

Pakistani scholar Mufti Shah Mir shot dead by gunmen in Balochistan

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

US issues travel advisory for areas near India-Pak border, Balochistan

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

China extends repayment period of $2 billion loan to Pakistan by one year

Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan orders Afghan nationals to leave by March 31 or face deportation

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak water authority asks farmers to brace for up to 35% water shortage

 
The matter has been reported to Pakistan’s top diplomatic leadership. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Aamna Baloch have been briefed, while Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has tasked its Consulate in Los Angeles with investigating the incident, The News reported. 

Donald Trump's remarks on Pakistan during his first Congress address

Last week, US President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its assistance in capturing a key ISIS-K terrorist linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.  
 
Addressing a joint session of Congress, President Trump revealed that Mohammad Sharifullah, suspected of orchestrating the attack that claimed the lives of 13 American service members and hundreds of Afghan civilians, had been arrested and was set for extradition.  
 
During his speech, Trump reaffirmed the US commitment to fighting terrorism, calling the suspect's capture a crucial step in delivering justice to the victims' families. He also criticised the Biden administration’s approach to the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, labeling it a “disastrous and incompetent” operation.  
 
“America is once again standing strong against radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said. “Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and many others during the Abbey Gate bombing. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is now on his way to face American justice. I especially want to thank the Government of Pakistan for helping to arrest this monster.”
 

More From This Section

India Mauritius

Mauritius seeks new Chagos deal with UK in shared interests of India

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

Monitoring Afghanistan situation, held talks with Taliban: India to UNSC

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Mauritius, to inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects

Medical device, Medical instrument

India, Armenia sign MoU on cooperation in regulation of medical products

Indians in Myanmar, people, repatriation

India secures repatriation of 283 nationals from Myanmar lured by fake jobs

Topics : Pakistan Turkmenistan United States BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Visa BulletinTSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon