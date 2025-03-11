India, Mauritius look to reboot ties with a maritime security deal

India is seeking to enhance its bilateral ties with Mauritius by signing a maritime agreement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing two-day visit to that country.

Once signed, the Indian and Mauritian navies and coast guards are expected to start exchanging information on commercial shipping around the respective territorial waters.

The white shipping agreement will also help India to keep a closer watch on the western Indian Ocean.

An announcement on this is still pending while going to press.

The deepening of India-Mauritius relations, especially related to maritime security, comes at a time of expanding Chinese activity in the Indian