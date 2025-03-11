Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Mauritius look to reboot ties with a maritime security deal

India, Mauritius look to reboot ties with a maritime security deal

The white shipping agreement will also help India to keep a closer watch on the Western Indian Ocean

Indian warship INS Imphal is in Port Louis, Mauritius, to participate in that country’s National Day on March 12 photo: Indian Navy
Premium

Indian warship INS Imphal is in Port Louis, Mauritius, to participate in that country’s National Day on March 12. (Photo: Indian Navy)

Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is seeking to enhance its bilateral ties with Mauritius by signing a maritime agreement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing two-day visit to that country.
  Once signed, the Indian and Mauritian navies and coast guards are expected to start exchanging information on commercial shipping around the respective territorial waters. 
The white shipping agreement will also help India to keep a closer watch on the western Indian Ocean.
  An announcement on this is still pending while going to press.
  The deepening of India-Mauritius relations, especially related to maritime security, comes at a time of expanding Chinese activity in the Indian
Topics : Mauritius India mauritius ties Indian Ocean

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon