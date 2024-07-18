Business Standard
2 cops injured as IED planted by Naxals goes off in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

The incident occurred near Mutvendi village under Gangaloor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on a search operation, a police official said

Representative image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bijapur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Two personnel of Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured on Thursday when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites, exploded in the state's Bijapur district, police said.
The incident occurred near Mutvendi village under Gangaloor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on a search operation, a police official said.
The injured personnel were shifted to Bijapur district hospital, he said.
The explosion took place a day after two Special Task Force (STF) personnel were killed and four others injured when Naxalites detonated an IED in the Tarrem area of the district on Wednesday night.
A joint team of security personnel was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation in forests on the tri-junction of Bijapur-Sukma-Dantewada districts at the time, police had said.
The deceased constables Bharat Lal Sahu and Satter Singh Kange were residents of capital Raipur and Narayanpur district, respectively.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

