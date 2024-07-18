India issues travel advisory for nationals in Bangladesh amid quota unrest

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has urgently advised Indian citizens and students residing in Bangladesh to refrain from unnecessary travel and limit their outings due to increasing unrest in the country.

This advisory follows violent clashes between students and law enforcement in Dhaka, triggered by the Bangladesh government's closure of all public and private universities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said, "In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises."







The protests arose from calls to reform the nation's civil service quota system, which allocates positions for certain groups, including descendants of those involved in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

On Thursday, tensions escalated as students clashed with law enforcement in multiple parts of Dhaka. Near Brac University in Merul Badda, protesters blocked roads and engaged in violent clashes with police, causing several injuries. Police resorted to tear gas by late morning to scatter the crowd, resulting in considerable traffic disturbances in the vicinity, according to national daily Dhaka Tribune.

Moreover, students blocked access to the Bashundhara Residential Area entrance on Pragati Sarani and disrupted traffic on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Jatrabari, leading to significant disruptions in public transportation and widespread inconvenience. In the Mirpur 10 roundabout and nearby areas, a heavy police presence was observed, accompanied by closures of many local markets and shops.

The clashes initially sparked in response to alleged police misconduct and later evolved into a broader demand for justice for those harmed or killed in previous protests. The movement also advocates for a campus free of violence and calls for reasoned reforms to the quota system, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka further said, "In case of an urgency or need for assistance, please reach out to the High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions at the following 24-hour emergency contacts: High Commission of India, Dhaka +880-1937400591 (also on WhatsApp); Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp); Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi +880-1788148696 (also on WhatsApp); Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp); and Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna +880-1812817799 (also on WhatsApp)."