Important to draw right lessons from Kargil war, not repeat mistakes: CDS

Saga, bravery and fortitude must continue to inspire future generations of the youth as well as soldiers who join the Indian armed forces, the CDS said

War and warfare are evolving at a very, very rapid pace: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday hailed the heroics of Indian bravehearts in the Kargil conflict and said besides recalling memories of a war, it is also important to look at its aftermath and draw the "right lessons" for the future.
Speaking at an event held here to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kargil war, he also said "We must not repeat the same mistakes".
War and warfare are evolving at a very, very rapid pace. Their character and nature are changing rapidly because of transformation in technology and ongoing geopolitical flux, he said.
"The memories of sacrifices made by our soldiers must become a part of our national folklore, as indeed it has become with the Kargil war," Gen Chauhan said.
Saga, bravery and fortitude must continue to inspire future generations of the youth as well as soldiers who join the Indian armed forces, the CDS said.
Besides recalling memories of war, it is also important to look at its aftermath and draw useful lessons for the future, he said.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

