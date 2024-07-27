Business Standard
Three army personnel injured in exchange of fire in J-K's Kupwara

"Some exchange of fire took place near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district," one of the officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three Army personnel were injured in an exchange of fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.
"Some exchange of fire took place near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district," one of the officials said.
He added that three Army personnel were injured in the firing.
Further details are awaited as the operation is ongoing, the officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

