Security forces seized on Friday a consignment of arms and ammunition suspected to have been dropped by a drone from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
They said a search operation was initiated in the Nowshera area following the sighting of a suspected drone along the LoC in the Mangla battalion area.
Army units engaged the drone with gunfire, and a cordon-and-search operation was launched in the early hours of the day, the officials added.
During the search, a consignment suspected to have been by the drone was discovered and seized by Army and police personnel in the border village of Sehar in the Nowshera sub-division, they said.
The items include a pistol, two magazines and 37 bullets.
Search operations in the area are ongoing, the officials said.
