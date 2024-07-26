Business Standard
Security forces seize arms consignment dropped by drone in J&K's Rajouri

They said a search operation was initiated in the Nowshera area following the sighting of a suspected drone along the LoC in the Mangla battalion area

Army units engaged the drone with gunfire, and a cordon-and-search operation was launched in the early hours of the day, the officials added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Security forces seized on Friday a consignment of arms and ammunition suspected to have been dropped by a drone from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
They said a search operation was initiated in the Nowshera area following the sighting of a suspected drone along the LoC in the Mangla battalion area.
Army units engaged the drone with gunfire, and a cordon-and-search operation was launched in the early hours of the day, the officials added.
During the search, a consignment suspected to have been by the drone was discovered and seized by Army and police personnel in the border village of Sehar in the Nowshera sub-division, they said.
The items include a pistol, two magazines and 37 bullets.
Search operations in the area are ongoing, the officials said.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

