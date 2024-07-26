Business Standard
Rahul meets Vietnamese Ambassador to India, condoles Phu Trong's demise

Gandhi on Friday met Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai and condoled Trong's demise

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party Nguyen Phu Trong passed away at 13:38 on July 19, 2024, due to old age and serious illness, the Nhan Dan newspaper had said. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the passing away of Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, and said his decisive leadership helped build a more inclusive society and lifted millions out of poverty.
Gandhi on Friday met Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai and condoled Trong's demise.
In a message, Gandhi said, "I extend my condolences to the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the passing of the General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong."

"I have been fortunate to visit your beautiful country several times. During my journeys, I was struck by the fortitude of the people of Vietnam. Their ability to overcome adversity has shaped a culture of courage and community. I was moved by their dignified acceptance of their past, and their innate ability to treat everyone with kindness and compassion," he said.
Amidst the global turmoil, Vietnam remains a powerful symbol of hope, the former Congress chief said.
"General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong emerged from this great culture and spent a lifetime working for the people of Vietnam. In a political journey spanning over six decades, he worked towards building a formidable party organisation. His ideological and moral clarity were admired deeply," he said.
"His (Trong's) decisive leadership helped build a more inclusive society and lifted millions out of poverty. His legacy will continue to inspire all those fighting to build an alternate future," he said.

"I would also like to offer my condolences to his family and the Government of Vietnam at this difficult time," Gandhi said.
Trong passed away last week following months of ill health, official Vietnamese media said. He was 80.
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party Nguyen Phu Trong passed away at 13:38 on July 19, 2024, due to old age and serious illness, the Nhan Dan newspaper had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

