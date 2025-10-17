Friday, October 17, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 3 soldiers injured as terrorists open fire on Army camp in Assam's Tinsukia

3 soldiers injured as terrorists open fire on Army camp in Assam's Tinsukia

The troops on duty retaliated immediately and effectively took caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the vicinity

Indian army, security forces

The Army and the police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Tinsukia (Assam)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three Army personnel were injured when unidentified terrorists fired at the security force's camp in Kakopathar area in Assam's Tinsukia district early on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.

The Army and the police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists, he said.

Around 12.30 am, unidentified terrorists fired at the Kakopathar Company location from a moving vehicle. The troops on duty retaliated immediately and effectively took caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the vicinity, the Army spokesperson said.

He said the terrorists fled the spot after carrying out speculative firing using automatic weapons due to retaliation by the army.

 

No major injuries were sustained other than minor abrasions to three personnel. The area has been sanitised and joint searches in coordination with the police are being carried out, the spokesperson added.

The area is close to the interstate boundary between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

military budget, defence budget, army budget, army weapons

Army sets up new NGV logistics hub in Leh to boost high-altitude readiness

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Datanomics: India, Canada look to reset frosty economic relationspremium

crude oil, oil sector

India casts doubt after Donald Trump claims its Russia oil buy to end

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

Rajnath to inaugurate HAL's third Tejas line; annual output to rise to 24

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Not aware of any discussion between PM Modi, Trump on Oct 15: MEA

Topics : Assam Tinsukia attack Indian Army terrorists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon