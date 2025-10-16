Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Not aware of any discussion between PM Modi, Trump on Oct 15: MEA

Not aware of any discussion between PM Modi, Trump on Oct 15: MEA

"To the best of our knowledge, I am not aware of any conversation between PM Modi and President Trump yesterday," Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi

India on Friday said it is currently examining the implications of the United States (US) revoking the sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar port.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing on Thursday, stated that he had no knowledge of any phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
 
“To the best of our knowledge, I am not aware of any conversation between PM Modi and President Trump yesterday,” Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi.
 
On Wednesday, Trump had claimed that PM Modi “assured me today” that India would refrain from purchasing crude oil from Russia, describing the move as “a big step” in Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
 
 
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had previously expressed dissatisfaction with India’s oil purchases from Russia. “So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing,” he said.
 
Trump also noted that India could not “immediately” halt the shipments, calling the shift “a little bit of a process,” but added that the transition “will be over soon.”

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

