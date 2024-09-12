Business Standard
PM Modi, HM Shah among BJP's 40 star campaigners for Haryana elections

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, M L Khattar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar also figure in the list

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the party's 40 star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly polls.
Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, M L Khattar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar also figure in the list.
Other star campaigners include the party's chief minister in Haryana Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan's Bhajan Lal Sharma, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma.
 
BJP leaders, including Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sudha Yadav, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Diya Kumari, Hema Malini, Kiran Choudhry, Naveen Jindal, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Babita Phogat, are also among the list of the BJP's star campaigners.
Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5. The results will be counted on October 8.
The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick in the assembly polls but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Haryana election Haryana BJP

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

