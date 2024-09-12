Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US, India relations not just bipartisan, but enduring too: Condoleezza Rice

US, India relations not just bipartisan, but enduring too: Condoleezza Rice

Rice, who is currently Director of the prestigious Hoover Institution, made the remarks during the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit in Stanford this week

India US Flag

At the summit, IDEX and DIU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), along with the release of the INDUS-X Impact Report. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
The relationship between India and the United States is not just bipartisan, it is enduring as well, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has said, asserting that whoever comes to power next year, would realize that this is the most important relationship.
Rice, who is currently Director of the prestigious Hoover Institution, made the remarks during the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit in Stanford this week hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in collaboration with Stanford University's Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation and the Hoover Institution.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The US-India relationship is not just bipartisan, it is enduring. Whoever occupies the White House in January 2025, will realize, that this is the most important relationship, she said.
 
"There is so much potential for cooperation between the United States and India in defence, interoperability, and technology partnerships. There is a lot of work we can do on the defence capability side, said Rice, who served as the secretary of state from 2005 to 2009.
The two-day event on September 9-10 brought together leading defence policymakers from Washington and New Delhi with a central focus on strengthening defence and advanced technology innovative partnerships, according to a media release.
Sharing the dais with Rice, chairman of USISPF John Chambers echoed her optimism and belief in the relationship and said, "I've been the biggest bull on India for decades. You can see the opportunity of two countries who think alike and the creativity and innovation coming together."

"I think it will not just be the defining relationship for the next century, I think it will be one that will define the pace of innovation for the world, be inclusive in that innovation, and how the relationship could change the standard of living for every person in India and for every person in the US, Chambers said.
Kurt Campbell, the Deputy Secretary of State, said that extending America's partnership with India is one of the most strategically important efforts we have taken in the Biden-Harris administration."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful state visit in 2023, he said, "From the stars to the sea, no corner of human enterprise is untouched by the cutting-edge work we are doing together. Successive administrations, in Washington and New Delhi, have invested time and political capital to bring this partnership to greater and greater heights. But in the last year, I would like to say, our partnership has reached escape velocity. Today our countries are more closely aligned than ever before."

Gen. Stephen N Whiting, Commander of the United States Space Command, spoke about deeper US-India collaboration in the space sector.
"At US Space Command, we like to say that space is a team sport. Given the vastness of space and its criticality to societies, no one country, no one command, service, department, agency or company can achieve what needs to be done in space by itself. That is why we employ a joint, combined, partnered approach to space operations, he said.

More From This Section

Bahrain, Bahrain flag

Bahrain secures $16.65 million in investments from three Indian companies

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Peace talks can't happen without Russia, Ukraine both on board: Jaishankar

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

India's aim to unite, move 'hand-in-hand' with other nations: Rajnath

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

We made some progress: EAM on India-China talks on eastern Ladakh row

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu meets with Chinese delegation led Song Zhiyong

India and China discuss resumption of direct passenger flights after 4 yrs

"Our relationship with India is a key component of this approach. Since 2019, we have signed a space data-sharing agreement with the government of India, focused on the safety of space flight and space domain awareness services and information. We have also signed agreements with three India-based commercial companies, Gen Whiting said.
In his remarks, he highlighted how US-India cooperation under the initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), has brought about closer space cooperation between respective space agencies in NASA, and ISRO and called to build up on the existing space cooperation.
The INDUS-X initiative is spearheaded by the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) from the Indian Ministry of Defence, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) from the US Department of Defence.
At the summit, IDEX and DIU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), along with the release of the INDUS-X Impact Report A Year of Breakthroughs authored by Vikram Singh and Sameer Lalwani from the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).
The summit also included the book launch of Unit X, authored by Raj Shah, Managing Partner of Shield Capital and former director of the Pentagon's Defence Innovation Unit.
As many as 25 defence and aerospace startups from both countries showcased their cutting-edge technologies and innovations and presented them to investors, VCs, and officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India, India flag

US and EU discuss value of engagement with India on global challenges

Earthquake

Islamabad, parts of Pakistan jolted by 5.7 magnitude earthquake: Met Dept

Earthquake

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

Mpox in Congo

India reports first Mpox case: Symptoms, transmission, WHO norms and more

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

India, West facing unemployment while China leads global production: Rahul

Topics : India US India relations international diplomacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon