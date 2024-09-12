Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO, Indian Navy carry out surface-to-air missile test successfully

DRDO, Indian Navy carry out surface-to-air missile test successfully

The flight test was conducted from a land-based vertical launcher, targeting a high-speed aerial target flying at a low altitude

missile test

The missile system successfully tracked and engaged the target, the Defence Ministry said.| File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy and the DRDO on Thursday successfully carried out a flight test of a vertical launched short-range surface-to-air missile off the coast of Odisha.
The flight test was conducted from a land-based vertical launcher, targeting a high-speed aerial target flying at a low altitude.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The missile system successfully tracked and engaged the target, the Defence Ministry said.
"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted the flight test of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha," it said.
 
The ministry said the test aimed to validate multiple updated elements of the weapon system, including the proximity fuse and seeker.
"The performance of the system was meticulously tracked and confirmed by various instruments such as the radar electro-optical tracking system and telemetry deployed at ITR Chandipur," the ministry said in a statement.

More From This Section

India US Flag

US, India relations not just bipartisan, but enduring too: Condoleezza Rice

Bahrain, Bahrain flag

Bahrain secures $16.65 million in investments from three Indian companies

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Peace talks can't happen without Russia, Ukraine both on board: Jaishankar

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

India's aim to unite, move 'hand-in-hand' with other nations: Rajnath

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

We made some progress: EAM on India-China talks on eastern Ladakh row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the teams from the DRDO and the Indian Navy for their achievement, stating that this test reaffirms the reliability and effectiveness of the VL-SRSAM weapon system.
Samir V Kamat, the chairman of the DRDO, also congratulated the teams involved, emphasising that the system will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy and serve as a force multiplier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Centum Electronics share price rises 4% on bagging work order from DRDO

Indigenous anti-tank missile

Watch: Indigenous portable anti-tank missile successfully tested by DRDO

DRDO

'Committee has suggested certain reforms to overhaul functioning of DRDO'

Ashutosh Dixit

Dy Air Chief visits DRDO, HAL, TASL in Hyd, lauds indigenisation efforts

Frame grab from video released by the Ansar Allah Media Office of Yemens Houthi rebels on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, shows the launch of a Palestine missile from a rebel-controlled area of Yemen

Govt shifts over 10,000 people from Odisha's Balasore ahead of missile test

Topics : DRDO Indian Navy Missile Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon