500 Hezbollah targets including HQs hidden in nature reserve destroyed

282nd Artillery Brigade provide covering fire for the forces maneuvering in Lebanese territory and in close cooperation with Air Force, dozens of Hezbollah infrastructure and launchers were destroyed

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that 500 operational enemy infrastructures in southern Lebanon were destroyed and underground infrastructures neutralized, along with the elimination of many terrorists.

Also many tunnels were destroyed and more than 100 weapons caches were located and destroyed.

The forces of The IDF's 36th "Ga'ash" Division, including elements of the combat teams of the Golani Infantry Brigade, the Etzioni Infantry Brigade (Res.), the 188th Armored Brigade, and the 282nd Artillery Brigade are fighting in cooperation with the Oketz "Sting" Canine Unit, the Yahalom (Diamond) Combat Engineers Special Forces Unit and other units in southern Lebanon.

 

The forces of the Golani Brigade's eliminated the Hezbollah commander of the Maroun El Ras area and damaged the enemy's rocket launch and raid capabilities.

The forces of the 188th Armored Brigade destroyed the terror headquarters in the Yaroun area, which served as a central headquarters for Hezbollah terrorist operations against the State of Israel.

The forces of the Etzioni Brigade destroyed dozens of underground infrastructures and raided nature reserves operated under the guise of the organization "Green Without Borders," but which served as a Hezbollah headquarters.

The 282nd Artillery Brigade provide covering fire for the forces maneuvering in Lebanese territory and in close cooperation with the Air Force, dozens of Hezbollah infrastructure and launchers were destroyed within the area area.


Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Hamas Hezbollah Lebanon

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

