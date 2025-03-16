Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / LeT terrorist Abu Qatal, top aide of Hafiz Saeed, killed: All we know

LeT terrorist Abu Qatal, top aide of Hafiz Saeed, killed: All we know

A close aide of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Qatal was a key figure in planning and executing multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan terrorist

Abu Qatal was responsible for overseeing LeT’s operations in PoK and Sindh. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) most wanted terrorist, Abu Qatal, was reportedly shot dead in Pakistan by unidentified assailants on Saturday night. A close aide of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Qatal was a key figure in planning and executing multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, making him a top target for Indian security agencies.
 
Abu Qatal, whose real name was Zia-ur-Rehman, was also known as Qatal Sindhi. He was responsible for overseeing LeT’s operations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Sindh province. His involvement in terror activities dates back to 2002-03, when he infiltrated India and operated in the Poonch-Rajouri range.
 
Qatal was linked to several terror attacks in India, including the June 2024 Jammu bus attack. Terrorists ambushed a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi, killing nine people and injuring 41.
 
 
He also masterminded the twin attacks in Jammu's Rajouri, where terrorists opened fire on civilians on January 1, 2023, killing five people. The next day, an IED explosion killed two children. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later charged Qatal for his role in these attacks.
 

Role in proxy terror groups

 
According to the Times of India, Qatal was instrumental in establishing and managing LeT’s proxy outfits, such as the People’s Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF) and The Resistance Force (TRF). These groups acted as fronts for LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, allowing them to operate while maintaining deniability.
 
Lashkar-e-Taiba, established in 1990 by Hafiz Saeed, has been involved in multiple terrorist activities in India, particularly in the Jammu and Kashmir region. The group gained international notoriety for its role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Saeed remains among the top most wanted terrorists by India.

More From This Section

Pravaig's all-terrain stealth vehicle, Veer

Pravaig's 'Veer' undergoes military trials, wins iDEX defence award

pakistan Flag

ATF personnel killed, 6 others injured in IED blast in Pakistan's Quetta

rice

26,250 tonnes of rice from Pakistan arrives at Bangladesh port

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Senior cleric killed, 3 injured in blast at mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

pakistan Flag

11 dead in two security ops against militants in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Topics : BS Web Reports Pakistan Lashkar-e-Taiba Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hafiz Saeed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon